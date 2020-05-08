Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ishaan Khatter’s new Instagram post invites dad Rajesh Khattar’s attention. See his reply

Ishaan Khatter’s new Instagram post invites dad Rajesh Khattar’s attention. See his reply

Rajesh Khattar encouraged son Ishaan Khatter to post more selfies. Check out his Instagram comment here.

Updated: May 08, 2020 09:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post drew his dad Rajesh Khattar’s attention.

Actor Ishaan Khatter’s father, Rajesh Khattar, couldn’t be more proud of him, even if it is for posting a couple of selfies on Instagram. Rajesh left a comment on Ishaan’s new post, and asked him to take selfies more often.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ishaan wrote in the caption, “Took a selfie...or two. No regrets.” While one picture is coloured, the other is in black-and-white. Rajesh commented, “If that is the result, take them more often.”

 

Ishaan’s post has been ‘liked’ over 100000 times. While filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left a heart emoji in the comments, actor Vijay Varma wrote, “Looking good dear.”



Earlier this week, Rajesh shared the first picture of his baby boy, Vanraj, on social media. The baby was born in August last year. He shared the photos on the occasion of his anniversary with wife Vandana Sajnani. “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me,” he captioned the post.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather and Ishaan Khatter’s father Rajesh Khattar introduces baby son. See pics

Ishaan, who made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, will next be seen with Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli, and then in the television series A Suitable Boy, in which he stars opposite Tabu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 09:37 IST
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 08:32 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 07:55 IST
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
May 08, 2020 08:03 IST

latest news

‘Deeply saddened’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on death of migrant workers in Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 09:40 IST
Film shoots in post-lockdown era: What’s likely to change?
May 08, 2020 09:33 IST
UP govt forms team to probe tiger’s death in PTR
May 08, 2020 09:33 IST
Sonam Kapoor shares husband Anand Ahuja’s secrets on anniversary
May 08, 2020 09:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.