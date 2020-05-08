Ishaan Khatter’s new Instagram post invites dad Rajesh Khattar’s attention. See his reply

Actor Ishaan Khatter’s father, Rajesh Khattar, couldn’t be more proud of him, even if it is for posting a couple of selfies on Instagram. Rajesh left a comment on Ishaan’s new post, and asked him to take selfies more often.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ishaan wrote in the caption, “Took a selfie...or two. No regrets.” While one picture is coloured, the other is in black-and-white. Rajesh commented, “If that is the result, take them more often.”

Ishaan’s post has been ‘liked’ over 100000 times. While filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left a heart emoji in the comments, actor Vijay Varma wrote, “Looking good dear.”

Earlier this week, Rajesh shared the first picture of his baby boy, Vanraj, on social media. The baby was born in August last year. He shared the photos on the occasion of his anniversary with wife Vandana Sajnani. “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me,” he captioned the post.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather and Ishaan Khatter’s father Rajesh Khattar introduces baby son. See pics

Ishaan, who made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, will next be seen with Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli, and then in the television series A Suitable Boy, in which he stars opposite Tabu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more