Ishaan Khatter shuts down person who questioned his Blackout Tuesday post: ‘Find somebody else to nitpick on’

Ishaan Khatter has responded to a man who questioned his Blackout Tuesday post to protest the police killing of George Floyd in the US. The hashtag #BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as several celebrities posted black screen shots to signal support for racial justice. The social media blackout was “to show that racism of any kind cannot be tolerated”.

As Ishaan Khatter posted a black frame on Instagram, a person commented, “Didn’t have the guts to speak out when the Delhi police did the same thing to unarmed students but now wow.”

Reacting to the troll, the actor said, “Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it.”

His fans also came out in his support. Praising the actor, a fan wrote, “Whenever someone raises their voice. Ppl ask about past, why did not u... May be they felt conscious now, may be they did not have this passion before, may be they were policing how they behave in virtual world. At least, they started now. We should appreciate whoever stands in solidarity. We should look forward not backwards in past.” Another commented, “could not have said it better!.” One more called it “an on-point reply.”

All from Hollywood celebrities Gal Gadot, Rihanna, Nick Jonas to Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia shared black screenshots as part of the Blackout Tuesday protest.

Ishaan was last seen in his debut Bollywood film Dhadak. He will now be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli and Mira Nair’s film based on Vikram Seth’s book, A Suitable Boy. The film also stars Tabu.

