Ishaan Khatter turns 25: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Katrina Kaif shower him with sweetest birthday wishes

Shahid Kapoor has shared a sweet birthday wish for younger brother Ishaan Khatter along with a candid throwback picture of them together. The Khaali Peeli actor turned 25 on Sunday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love.” The picture shows Ishaan in the spotlight and has Shahid out of focus.

Ishaan thanked Shahid for the birthday wishes and wrote, “I love you bhai. Your blessings mean the world to me. Your light is the brightest and I’m lucky to soak it in.”

Mira Kapoor also wished her brother-in-law on her Instagram stories. “Happiest Birthday @ishaankhatter we love you.”

Meanwhile, Ishaan seemed to be chilling at an exotic location as he shared a picture of himself sitting by the pool. Among others who wished him on his special day were actors Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday and his father Rajesh Khatter.

Katrina Kaif, who will now be seen with Ishaan in their upcoming film Phone Bhoot, also wished him on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday @ishaankhatter May u blessed always with happiness and joy.”

Katrina Kaif and Mira Kapoor wished Ishaan Khatter on Instagram.

Ishaan’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya shared a happy picture of the two and wrote on Instagram, “happy bday little mr sunshine. here’s to more pancakes and adventures.”

Also read: Aly Goni to join Jasmin Bhasin on Bigg Boss 14: ‘I thought I could spend 3 months without you but then I saw tears in your eyes’

Ishaan’s father Rajesh Khatter shared a collage of his childhood picture and a more recent one on Instagram. He wrote, “How wonderfully wheel of time is turning a GENTLE soul into a MAN of substance .. #happybirthday @ishaankhatter. keep shining & Rising Son.”

Ishaan recently saw the release of his web show A Suitable Boy. He starred opposite Tabu in the Mira Nair series. He will now be seen in Phone Bhoot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more