Ishaan Khatter wishes Tabu on birthday with throwback photos: ‘Even the rose morphed itself into a heart…’

As Tabu turned 50 on Wednesday, wishes poured in from all quarters. Her co-star in A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter, wished her with stunning throwback pictures from the sets of the show. While her face was half-covered in the first photo, she was seen flashing a million-dollar smile in the second.

“Happy birthday legenddd! In the second picture even the rose morphed itself into a heart in the hands of @tabutiful,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Mira Nair, the director of A Suitable Boy, wished Tabu in the comments section. “Janamdin Mubarak ho Tabujaan,” she wrote. Fans also sent in their wishes. “Happy birthday Tabu ma’am, have a beautiful & blessed day & beautiful year,” one commented. “Oh scorpio clan, happy birthday @tabutiful,” another wrote.

Tabu’s friend, filmmaker Farah Khan, also dug into the archives to wish her. “Hum Saath Saath Hain! The first time i met her in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood.. n its bn exactly like that 25yrs later.. Happy birthday my tabdi.. @tabutiful i lov u n I always let u go coz I know ul always cm back. #syaaaliiiii,” she wrote, sharing an old picture of them.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Happy Birthday #Tabu. May you continue melting everyone’s heart with your evergreen persona. Many happy returns of the day.”

Rakul Preet Singh, who starred alongside Tabu in last year’s De De Pyaar De, shared a picture with her on Instagram stories and wrote, “Happppy Happppy Bday to the most amazing, ever gorgeous @tabutiful Love you soo much.”

Tabu was last seen as the beautiful courtesan Saeeda Bai in Mira Nair’s mini-series A Suitable Boy. The show also featured Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das and Mahira Kakkar, among others.

