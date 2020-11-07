Ishita Dutta on pregnancy rumours after ad with Vatsal Sheth confuses fans: ‘Everybody thinks it’s season of getting pregnant’

Actor Ishita Dutta has addressed rumours of pregnancy after a recent ad that featured in caused some confusion among her fans. Ishita says that while many celebrities are expecting babies, she is ‘most definitely’ not pregnant.

Ishita and her husband Vatsal Sheth featured in an ad together that showed them as a couple expecting a baby. Ishita was seen with a big baby bump in the video and her fans were left confused if she was pregnant in real life as well.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Ishita said her relatives are also asking her about pregnancy. “I am getting so many calls after these speculations, I can’t even tell. My relatives are calling me to congratulate and telling me ‘bataya bhi nahi’. But honestly, I am not pregnant. The bump has come by me eating all the mithai’s. I think it’s time to workout as people think that I am pregnant. Now, the gyms have opened, so all those who are speculating, will see me back in shape in a month’s time,” she said.

Many stars such as Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor have announced their pregnancies. Other actors such as Amrita Rao and Natasa Stankovic have also become mothers. About this, Ishita said, “Recently, a lot of celebrities have come out to announce their pregnancy and I feel due to that everybody is thinking it’s like a season of getting pregnant. I am very happy for those who are expecting but I am definitely not pregnant.”

The ad also features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They are seen congratulating Ishita and Vatsal on their baby.

Ishita and Vatsal got married in 2017. Talking about how they met, Vatsal had told Hindustan Times shortly after their marriage, “Nobody is going to believe us but we did not fall in love on the sets of our show [Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar]. The reports that while shooting for it we would spend a lot of time inside the van and all are not true. Our feelings developed when we started meeting after the show got over and became really good friends,” says Vatsal.

