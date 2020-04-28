‘It feels like we have pressed the reset button’

I believe we have all started to appreciate the smallest things in life,” says actor Sonnalli Seygall who has a bittersweet feeling about this lockdown, “It’s really unfortunate that people are suffering from this pandemic and the lockdown. But at the same time, if you look at the larger picture, I feel it is nature’s way of sending us into a forced detox. I would always take freedom for granted but now I realise the value of it. I am undergoing a massive change. This is the most unadulterated time that we can have with ourselves and it has taught me to be even more grateful towards life. It feels like we have pressed the rest button.”

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor admits that being in a lockdown is working for her as she has started pursuing things that she wouldn’t otherwise find the time, “I suddenly chanced upon my old ghungroos while cleaning my cupboard and I decided to start doing Kathak again, something that I hadn’t practised in the last seven years. I called up my guruji and have been taking some online classes from him,” she says adding, “I would write a lot earlier. It would just be my thoughts which would rhyme and become small poems and I have started doing that again. I have been doing a bit of gardening. So, there’s so much I was missing out. I hope to take out some time to pursue these hobbies even after this lockdown is over,”

Sonnalli is also ensuring the strays in her area are taken care of, “Even before the lockdown, my mother would always feed the strays. But now we are doing with a routine in place because the country dogs are dependent on people who feed them and currently there is a shortage of food as regular feeders cannot travel from faraway places. And I believe everyone should take care of the strays in their own areas.”