It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, says Sonu Sood

Sonu says his heart pains to see the migrants trying to walk all the way and struggling to reach their homes (Photo: Instagram/sonu_sood)

Just a few days ago, actor Sonu Sood organised 10 buses for migrants workers to take them back home to Gulbarga, Karnataka.Now, the Dabangg (2010) actor has organised multiple bus services to take migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh. Amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Sood has taken extra precautions and after several efforts, managed to get official permissions from the UP state government to send migrants to their home towns.

“Helping him in the endeavour to help hundreds of migrants meet their families is Sood’s good friend Neeti Goel, who’s also a part of this initiative. Multiple buses left from Wadala, Mumbai on May 15 to various parts of UP including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar as well as to cities in Jharkhand and Bihar. Sonu was present to bid goodbye to the migrants and even made arrangements for their meals,” says a source.

Opening up about the same, Sood says, “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all.”

In addition to this, during the lockdown, Sonu has helped feed thousands of underprivileged families and provided meal kits to migrants in Bhiwandi, Mumbai during the holy month of Ramadan. He also gave away his Mumbai hotel for the accomodation of the medical forces and donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. Earlier too, Sood showed his generosity and donated gyms and bicycles to the Pulwama attack survivors, helped India’s various acid attack survivors and even showed support to our Paralympic athletes. Looks like there’s truly no stopping for Sonu Sood!