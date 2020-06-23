It’s imperative to inspire more people to come forward to help: Raveena Tandon

Sections
The actors says that all public figures have the power to inspire the larger population and she’s happy to be doing her bit.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 16:17 IST

By Titas Chowdhury,

Raveena Tandon feels that everyone has a responsibility to give back to the society that we live in.

Social responsibility has been at the top of the priority list for most during this pandemic and Raveena Tandon is no exception. Through Rudra Foundation, her NGO, she has been working towards extending a helping hand to the less privileged. “We’ve contributed towards the education of the children of the Pulwama martyrs through rotary club, and have donated to many NGOs to help people who are fighting to survive during this on-going pandemic, including those organisations that are helping animals,” she says.

She believes that all public figures have the power to inspire the larger population and she’s happy to be doing her bit. “We definitely have a responsibility to give back to society after all that they’ve given us. We’ve earned name and fame due to their love. So, it’s imperative that we reciprocate and maybe inspire more people to come forward to help,” she says.

 

Tandon’s all set to resume working and says that it’s a good decision to start post production work. She shares, “A lot of my friends have been completing their work from home with the equipment available to them .Luckily, I had finished my shoot for KGF: Chapter 2. I’m looking forward to the dubbing bit as it can surely be achieved if we follow the norms of social distancing.”



The actor had shot for a show during the lockdown and says that it made for “a unique experience”. She elaborates, “I had hosted a music concert to raise money for the PM CARES Fund. Doing your own hair and makeup and styling yourself is a different ball game. A crew came and shot me. It was quite sad because I couldn’t offer them much hospitality. We had set up a table for them outside our house. The cameras were set up outside the gate with the cables running in. They used a different kind of a lens to capture me as I was at a distance of about 30 feet from the camera.”

