Sections
Home / Bollywood / It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too: Apurva Asrani

It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too: Apurva Asrani

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani, who tweeted that he has finally bought a flat with his partner, talks about the overwhelming reactions from people in India and abroad regarding his announcement

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:32 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Apurva Asrani (right) with his partner Sidharth (Photo: Twitter/Apurvasrani)

When screenwriter Apurva Asrani shared his joy of buying a house with his partner Sidharth via a tweet, he wasn’t expecting an out pouring of love. “I simply wanted to celebrate a moment like a straight couple. They celebrate birthdays, weddings, their relationships, etc, which is not the case for the LGBTQ+ couples. Moreover, an image of names of two men on a name plate is rare. I didn’t know the tweet would go viral. Sid and I are family and have the blessings of our families. I felt that the world should know that LGBTQ+ are not about boys and girls just having fun but we are about family, too,” says the Aligarh (2015) writer. 

Asrani tweeted, “For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told ‘keep curtains drawn so neighbours don’t know ‘what’ you are’. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbours we are partners. It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised, too.”

He has been overwhelmed to hear from people in the US, UK and “even have it discussed on Reddit”. “People have been so supportive and so loving that we are humbled. But, of course, there are some people who are scared or don’t understand homosexuality and send negative comments,” he says.

Having come out four to five years ago, Asrani and his partner still pretended to be cousins while renting houses. He explains, “I am a film editor and a screenwriter, and I am known to people in the film circle and not others. So, while renting apartments one would hope the landlord didn’t know me, so it would help us get the house. Though, I was never afraid that they would find out later. But we have been thrown out of apartments when people realised that we were two guys living together. We didn’t want to worry about such things so we bought a place. I also wanted to inspire others from the LGBTQ+ community to go ahead and realise their dreams.” 



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University gets interim dean of students welfare
Jun 01, 2020 19:48 IST
19-year-old axes father to death for attempting to rape her, arrested
Jun 01, 2020 19:43 IST
People can go for morning walks, but should avoid sitting on benches in parks: Ludhiana Police chief
Jun 01, 2020 19:42 IST
Meet the woman who touched over 1 million lives during lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 19:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.