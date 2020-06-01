It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too: Apurva Asrani

When screenwriter Apurva Asrani shared his joy of buying a house with his partner Sidharth via a tweet, he wasn’t expecting an out pouring of love. “I simply wanted to celebrate a moment like a straight couple. They celebrate birthdays, weddings, their relationships, etc, which is not the case for the LGBTQ+ couples. Moreover, an image of names of two men on a name plate is rare. I didn’t know the tweet would go viral. Sid and I are family and have the blessings of our families. I felt that the world should know that LGBTQ+ are not about boys and girls just having fun but we are about family, too,” says the Aligarh (2015) writer.

Asrani tweeted, “For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told ‘keep curtains drawn so neighbours don’t know ‘what’ you are’. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbours we are partners. It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised, too.”

He has been overwhelmed to hear from people in the US, UK and “even have it discussed on Reddit”. “People have been so supportive and so loving that we are humbled. But, of course, there are some people who are scared or don’t understand homosexuality and send negative comments,” he says.

Having come out four to five years ago, Asrani and his partner still pretended to be cousins while renting houses. He explains, “I am a film editor and a screenwriter, and I am known to people in the film circle and not others. So, while renting apartments one would hope the landlord didn’t know me, so it would help us get the house. Though, I was never afraid that they would find out later. But we have been thrown out of apartments when people realised that we were two guys living together. We didn’t want to worry about such things so we bought a place. I also wanted to inspire others from the LGBTQ+ community to go ahead and realise their dreams.”