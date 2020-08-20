It’s very disheartening to see such baseless rumours: Nitesh Tiwari on talks about Akshay Kumar replacing Sushant in NR Narayana Murthy biopic

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death, a number of films that the actor was apparently either replaced in, thrown out of, or shelved, are making news. The list includes Sadak 2, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW; 2019), Half Girlfriend(2017), Paani, Fitoor (2016), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and upcoming ones such as Saare Jahaan Se Accha (Rakesh Sharma biopic) and NR Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s biopic, among others. While Farhan Akhtar is now believed to be on board to play the lead in Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Rakesh Sharma biopic, rumours have been rife that Akshay Kumar may well have been the reason behind Rajput’s ouster from Murthy’s biopic that is slated to be directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, co-produced [and written by] by her husband, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

So, even as talks continue to grow – online as well as in the media – we got in touch with a few of those films’ makers to get their take on the matter. At the same time, industry experts feel “not being able to do a film due to ulterior motives” can cause a “lot of damage” to an actor. As senior ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar puts it: “Losing out on a film is part-and-parcel of the business. But when you are emotionally and creatively involved in a project but lose it due to some kind of agenda or malice, it can make one feel frustrated and helpless.”

For trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the “impact can vary”. “If a film — that an actor can’t be a part of — goes on to become a hit, he/she will feel bad to have lost out on the project. But if it doesn’t do well, then the same actor will be happy to have dodged the bullet. Since an actor’s destiny can change with just one film, every film is critical. But, for ages, we’ve seen actors turning down films or getting replaced,” he says.

Exhibitor-distributor Akshaye Rathi concurs, saying that the “impact of having missed out on a film can be positive as well as negative” “It varies from person to person,” he says. Kakkar, on his part, concludes by saying that “the impact [bad or good] may be true of every industry but things get pronounced in Bollywood as there are only so many filmmakers/ actors,” he says.

Nitesh Tiwari: It’s very disheartening to see such baseless rumours. We haven’t yet finished writing the screenplay, we haven’t even shared it with Mr Narayan Murthy and Mrs Sudha Murthy for their approval, our studio partner is not on board yet. How could have we gone about casting the film? I shared a fantastic working relationship with Sushant and together we celebrated the tremendous success of our hard work in Chhichhore. I will forever remember him very fondly. Such rumours are not only doing disservice to Sushant but also to everyone who is seeking the truth.

Mohit Suri: Sushant didn’t have the dates for Half Girlfriend. He chose to do Raabta over it, so, I moved on. There’s nothing else to it. It’s that plain and simple.

Robbie Grewal: Sushant couldn’t do the film [RAW] only due to the date issues. He had a backlog of his other films that had moved ahead. We needed around 40-45 days at a stretch for the film, while he could manage only about 10 days. So, we had mutually decided to move ahead, on good terms. It’s not as if he was fired from the film.

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house’s spokesperson: This is to clarify that the late Mr Sushant Singh Rajput was not approached for the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

Shekhar Kapur tweeted: As rumours become rife about how the actor lost out on certain projects, we talk to filmmakers who are accused of havinh dropped him from their respective films; and also get experts’ views on the impact of ‘losing a film’