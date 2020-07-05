Iulia Vantur was asked to choose between Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail. See her reply

Actor-singer Iulia Vantur managed to tactfully evade answering when asked to choose her favourite Khan among actor brothers Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. She was asked this question during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

“Choose one and diplomatic replies expected...Salman, Arbaaz or Sohail?’ a fan asked Iulia, attempting to put her in the spot. She refused to bite the bait and diplomatically replied, “Khan”.

Iulia also showered praise on actor Sonakshi Sinha. In response to a fan who asked if Sonakshi could lift her, Iulia wrote, “Of course she can!!! She’s the strongest girl. She can lift everyone’s mood up too.” She also shared a picture of Sonakshi lifting Salman up on the sets of Dabangg 3.

Rumour has it that Iulia is in a relationship with Salman. The two of them quarantined together at his farmhouse in Panvel during the lockdown, along with actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and others.

Earlier in May, Iulia was asked in an interview when she was tying the knot with Salman. She laughed and said, “Oh God! This question goes on and on and on. I think it is more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other stuff. At one point, I was asked the same question on and on and on. Even my parents were asking me, ‘When you are going to get married?’”

Iulia added that her mother stopped asking about her marriage when she explained that happiness is more important. “I think it is more important to be happy with someone, spend quality time and have a connection... Spending your life with someone, more than papers and all those things,” she said.

Iulia has sung Party Chale On and Selfish in Race 3, starring Salman and Jacqueline in the lead roles. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala directed by Prem Soni.

