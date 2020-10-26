Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother upset at Rahul Vaidya after ‘nepotism’ remark on Bigg Boss: ‘My other sons can sing better than Rahul’

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother is upset at Rahul Vaidya after his ‘nepotism’ barb towards Jaan on the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 14. While nominating Jaan for eliminations, Rahul reasoned that he doesn’t like ‘nepotism’.

Jaan, who is the son of popular 90s singer Kumar Sanu, and the rest of contestants were shocked at Rahul’s comments. “I hate nepotism. All the contestants are here because of their own hard work, Jaan is here because he is someone’s son. He doesn’t have any personality of his own,” he said. Jaan, clearly angry at Rahul, said, “I am fortunate to be the son of Kumar Sanu” and is even seen screaming at Rahul, saying, “Baap pe mat ja (don’t talk about my father).”

Now, speaking to Spotboye, Jaan’s mother Rita, said Jaan is on the show due to his own hard work. She called it a ’very insulting and disrespectful statement’. “If Rahul feels that Jaan is in the show because of nepotism then how come they are both on the same platform right now? If according to Rahul there is a difference between the insider and outsider then how come he is on the same platform where my son is? Jaan’s father Kumar Sanu has sung almost 23000 songs till now so being his son he must have at least sang 23 songs in the industry with his father’s support. But aisa nahi hai kyunki Jaan ne jo kuch bhi achieve kiya hai apni badolat aya hai. (But it isn’t so because whatever Jaan has achieved, he has done it on his own),” she said. Rita also asked how Rahul conveniently forgot all about nepotism when Jaan’s singing helped them win a task.

Talking about Kumar Sanu, Rita said, “Jaan’s Dad didn’t want him to go and do this show but it was Jaan’s choice as he wanted to prove himself. Inspite of knowing the fact that how well his son can sing, film indutsry mein ek music director ya composer nahi hai jinhe unhone kaha ho to give him a chance. Because we completely believe that our children have to make their own name. If they are good, public will accept it and if they are not they will not.” Rita added that her older two sons can also sing. “With due respect, I would like to say my other two sons are better singers than Rahul Vaidya, forget about Jaan. But they are not in public as they don’t want to,” she said.

Sara Gurpal, who was eliminated from the show in the first week, also defended Jaan from outside the house. She tweeted, “#JaanKumarSanu kabhi b apne dad k sath nhe rhe .Unhone khud bola tha ki mei apni pehchan banana chahta hu apni #Mom ki proud kerna chahta hu.I really wish wo apni pehchan bnaye (Jaan never lived with his father. He told us that he wanted to make a name for himself, make my mother proud. I really wish he does).”

While speaking to co-contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Sara and others, Jaan had said on the show, “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood.”

He added, “My mom is both a mother and a father to me. Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother.”

