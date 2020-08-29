Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff shows their love for bathing suits: ‘Like father like daughter’

Actor Jackie Shroff has a lot in common with his daughter, Krishna. So much, that they even strike the same poolside poses.

On Saturday, Krishna shared a funny new picture combo on Instagram Stories, to show how one of her bikini pictures matched her dad’s vintage photoshoot. While Krishna is seen in a black bikini, resting next to a swimming pool, Jackie is seen in a white bathing suit, relaxing in the pool.

“Like father, like daughter. @apnabhidu,” Krishna captioned her story. She even shared a laughing and shrug emojis.

Krishna is the daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and the sister of actor Tiger Shroff. She often shares pictures of her family on Instagram. She recently shared a photo with Jackie and captioned it, “A1 since day 1. @apnabhidu.” During the coronavirus lockdown, Jackie was living away from his family at his other house near Mumbai. He could not return home due to the travel ban.

When the family reunited weeks later, Krishna said that Jackie looked much younger after spending so many days at their farmhouse. She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Dad came home after 45 days looking 10 years younger. Seeing the drastic change in himself motivated him.”

Krishna is in relationship with Eban Hyams and even flew to meet him in Sydney, Australia after the lockdown was lifted. She revealed that she was exempt from the travel ban since she has been with Eban, who is an Australian citizen, for over a year.

