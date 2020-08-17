Jacqueline Fernandez adopts two Maharashtra villages, to look after more than 1500 people for three years

Jacqueline Fernandez decided to give back in a big way on her birthday (August 11) this year. She adopted two villages in Maharashtra - Pathardi and Sakur - for three years. The new responsibility taken up by her will involve her looking after around 1,550 people.

In an interview with The Times of India, Jacqueline said that she will be sponsoring food supplies for the villagers, many of whom suffer from malnutrition. “This has been on my mind for a while now. It has also been a difficult year for everyone due to the ongoing pandemic. Some of us have been lucky, but a section of the society has been struggling even for basic necessities,” she said.

Elaborating about the initiative, Jacqueline said, “Around 1,550 people will be looked after as a part of this project. People from the villages, including caregivers and children, will be screened for malnutrition. Awareness sessions will also be held for them. We plan to provide information and support to 150 women to enable them to take care of newborn babies, and seven frontline workers will be given training and on-the-job assistance.”

“We plan to track the health of 20 families, who will be provided with the means to overcome malnutrition, and 20 women will receive support from conception till childbirth to ensure that they are healthy. Also, 20 children will be treated for malnutrition, and 20 kitchen gardens will be set up in the villages. Giving back to society is something that my parents have taught me, and they were extremely supportive of this decision of mine,” she added.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande calls boyfriend Vicky Jain her ‘strength’ after denying rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput paying for her flat

Jacqueline kept busy during the lockdown. She collaborated with Salman Khan for his music video - Tere Bina - which was shot at his farmhouse in Panvel. Apart from starring in the video, she was also in charge of the lighting. Salman, meanwhile, was the singer as well as the director of the music video.

In May, Jacqueline saw the release of her Netflix original, Mrs Serial Killer. The film, directed by Shirish Kunder, also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. It was unanimously panned by critics.

Jacqueline will soon begin shooting for Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, which will mark her onscreen reunion with Dishoom co-star John Abraham. The two have also worked together in Housefull 2 and Race 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more