Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with staff, see pics

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated the ongoing Ganpati festival and her pictures with staff members are now online. Jacqueline can be seen posing with her staff, in front of a Ganpati idol as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. A member of her staff, Tarun Mahanti, shared the pictures on Instagramn with heart emojis. Jacqueline will soon be seen in a sequel to Salman Khan’s hit film, Kick. Titled Kick 2, the film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Jacqueline had posted an image of Ganesh earlier this week and wrote on Instagram, “The peace and joy that Lord Ganesh brings to our homes each year is unparalleled! Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh ChaturthiLots of love and light.”

Earlier this month, Jacqueline decided to adopt two villages in Maharashtra - Pathardi and Sakur - for three years. The new responsibility taken up by her will involve her looking after around 1,550 people. “Around 1,550 people will be looked after as a part of this project. People from the villages, including caregivers and children, will be screened for malnutrition. Awareness sessions will also be held for them. We plan to provide information and support to 150 women to enable them to take care of newborn babies, and seven frontline workers will be given training and on-the-job assistance,” she had said in an interview with Times of India.

Discussing favouritism and nepotism in Bollywood, Jacqueline had recently said, “I realised something about the industry that it is the most beautiful fraud in the world. I have been here for ten years and I have come here from nowhere. What we do is not real. As actors, whatever we do is always a show. And it is a skill to be able to do that. One thing that I learnt is be the best talent you can be, be the most hard working person, but at the same time the industry requires you to also be a people’s person. It’s very important to be a people’s person in this industry.”

