Jacqueline Fernandez gifts her staff member a car as Dusshera gift. Watch video

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has gifted a car to a member of her staff. She was spotted in Mumbai, handing him the keys of his new car and also performing a puja with him.

The video shows Jacqueline in a traffic cop’s costume. She is asked to step back as her staff member breaks a coconut on the road, next to the new car. Others around them cheer as the coconut spills water in first stroke.

The source shared, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Jacqueline surprised a member of her staff who has been with her since she made her debut in Bollywood, she gifted the member a car but didn’t know when it would’ve delivered hence Jacqueline can be seen donning the uniform of a traffic police inspector because she was on the sets of her film. Previously, Jacqueline had also gifted a car to her make up artist and is known for being very kind hearted and loving towards everyone in life.”

Jacqueline also shared a picture from the sets of the movie on Instagram. “How was everyone’s Sunday?? Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplace,” she wrote along with a picture in which she is also seen holding a coffee mug. The Kick actor also shared a few Instagram stories of her getting ready for the upcoming project.

Recently, she extended gratitude to her fans as her follower count on Instagram hit the 46 million mark. She shared three nearly-topless pictures in which she was seen holding a bunch of yellow and pink roses against herself. “Love you, thank you,” she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures.

Jacqueline will be seen in Kick 2 with Salman Khan and in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. She also has Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yam Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. She also has a film with John Abraham called Attack. Her podcast Feels Good with Amanda Cerny was also released recently.

