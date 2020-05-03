Jacqueline Fernandez ‘grateful’ to be at Salman Khan’s farmhouse during lockdown

With glossy magazines going the digital-only route in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are taking charge of their own photoshoots. Jacqueline Fernandez unveiled her first-ever digital magazine cover on Instagram, in which she is seen posing with a horse.

Jacqueline, who is stationed at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, is on the cover of the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar India. She said that she is ‘reconnecting with nature’ during this time.

“It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times,” the actor told the magazine.

Recently, Jacqueline gave fans a peek into Salman’s workout session at his home gym and promised that there is ‘a lot more to come’. She wrote in her Instagram post, “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona.”

Earlier, Salman shared a picture of Jacqueline sneakily clicking him while he worked out and wrote, “Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own! @jacquelinef143.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was last seen in the recently-released Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. She plays a devoted wife who will stop at nothing, including murder, to prove the innocence of her husband, who has been charged with serial murders. The film has been unanimously panned by critics.

A Hindustan Times review of Mrs Serial Killer said, “Not only does it disrespect your intelligence, it pretends --for a brief time towards the end -- that it has been in on the joke all along. It has none of the tongue-in-cheek chuckles that producer Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na did, but is, instead, a strong contender for one of the worst films of 2020.”

