Jacqueline Fernandez on shooting with Salman Khan at his farmhouse: ‘Whole experience was fulfilling’

Shoots and film releases may be cancelled in Mumbai amid lockdown but Jacqueline Fernandez’s calendar is full. The Kick actor has been stuck at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel and is waiting to meet her family. The former beauty queen, however, is making the best use of her time by juggling her multiple projects and working on her fitness.

The actor has already unveiled two singles -- Badshah’s Genda Phool and Salman Khan’s Tere Bina; made her digital debut with the film, Mrs Serial Killer; and even has a web reality show in the making, Home Dancer on Disney+ Hostar. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Chittiyan Kalaiyan girl talked about what she has on her platter right now and how she’s been dealing with all of it with an open mind. Excerpts:

You appeared opposite Salman Khan in Tere Bina. How much was your input in the making of the song?

The song was simply magical and the way it was shot was a unique experience in itself. We are used to shooting for songs with big production set-ups which take weeks of preparations. The whole experience from the first day of shoot was completely fulfilling and a lot of hard work has been put into it by all of us. I am glad that it turned out the way we envisioned it.

How did you spend your time at the Panvel farmhouse?

I love to dance and experiment with various forms. It is also a part of my fitness regime. For me, dancing has a positive impact on my entire body as it helps me in relieving myself of any negative energy and thoughts that keep me down.

What keeps you busy right now?

I am glad to have the privilege of being this busy while we are all under self-quarantine. I am trying to use this time in exploring constructive and quality work so far, so when Home Dancer came my way, it was an immediate yes.

Being a fitness enthusiast, I prefer to adopt dance as a therapy for my body and soul and it has always been a form of art that is close to my heart. Dancing lifts my spirit and makes me happy. With so much going on outside and the situation we are in, we all should find something equally exciting to help us stay positive. I am glad to be one of the reasons to inspire my fans to put on their dancing shoes. I have also been reading, painting, and completing my other projects in the last one month.

How do you plan to guide the multiple dance enthusiasts from home?

It is a blessing that we are locked down in an age where smartphones, video conferencing and communication is such a cakewalk. Moreover, as more and more audiences are connected through various online platforms, unleashing our creativity has never been this rewarding and we are here to encourage and engage our country’s dance enthusiasts. We are looking for those dancers who can get us grooving, excited and entertained at the same time by simply sharing their performance videos with us. Fans will see me share some exciting tips and also watch me perform to a special hook-step.

Are more songs up for release?

Yes, I’m elated about the release of both the songs and that they have been received well by our fans. I am glad that Genda Phool was a complete hit. As for new songs, you will know when the time is right.

Will you be featuring in Kick 2? Is a new film being planned with Salman?

There is a lot in pipeline this year. I’m happy to have collaborated with Salman for Tere Bina. I will keep you posted on my next ventures.

You have not been able to visit you parents amid coronavirus pandemic. How are you dealing with it as a family?

It’s been difficult staying away from my family during this period of lockdown, hence video calls with them is a part of my daily routine. We always keep ourselves updated about each other and our fun banters continue over these calls too (laughs). I can’t wait to see them once all this is over.

