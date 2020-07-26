Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is heartbroken at the death of her Drive co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent session of India Today e-Mind Rocks 2020, Jacqueline talked about all the things he taught her.

“It’s very difficult for me to digest that he’s gone. When I go online, I still see so many videos and pictures of us together. The other day I saw a video of us rehearsing for a show that we were doing together. I don’t know how someone who I would have never guessed in my wildest dreams would have wanted to take his life. Whenever we worked together, I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this,” she said.

“We bonded very well. We did a film together, but we have done stage shows appearances. We have travelled together. I looked at him as this genius. He was always telling me which books to read. He would say, ‘Oh Jacky, you don’t know this. Oh wait, wait, wait. Let me tell introduce you to this author, let me introduce you to this Science.’ And things actually helped me in my life and changed my life in a way. The kind of things that he was teaching me about philosophy, about bio-hacking, things about improving my wellness and energy level,” she added.

Sushant died on June 14 at 34 years old. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment and was reportedly suffering from depression.

Jacqueline opened up about her own struggle with anxiety, saying that she did not know what was happening. “This happened to me a few years ago. I didn’t understand what is happening. It had a great deal to do with my work. I didn’t know what’s happening. I was feeling very lost. You don’t have anyone to turn to. When I was able to muster up the courage to talk about it to a few people, they would brush it aside. They would say, ‘You can’t be talk about something like that. You are being ungrateful. People like you who have enough can’t be talking about stuff like that.’ And that made me realise like they are right. I am completely able, I have what I need. I am healthy, I have enough, I have my family,” she said.

“But still there were bouts, My chest would feel tight and I couldn’t breathe. I kind of kept things to myself. I put myself into work and things kind of worked out. But recently, after Sushant’s death, it was strange. I was contemplating on a lot of things. The anxiety, the tightness in the chest and the not being able to breathe properly, it just came flooding it. These are actually things only professionals may be take you through,” she added.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap explains nepotism using Tiger Shroff and Taimur, Ayesha Shroff says ‘don’t involve my kid in this’

Jacqueline recently shared a poster of Dil Bechara -- Sushant’s final film -- on Instagram and shared: “His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he’s going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace.”

Sharing a message for the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sanjana Sanghi, Jacqueline further wrote: “@castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would’ve been proud of the performance you’ve given.. #dilbechara @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar 24th July #countdowntodilbechara.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more