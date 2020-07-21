Jacqueline Fernandez posts cryptic message after Kangana Ranaut’s jibe: ‘I just wanna protect my peace’

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic quote about preserving her peace of mind. This comes just days after Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at her in a recent interview, claiming that the Indian audience leans towards ‘foreign actresses’.

“I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER,” Jacqueline wrote on her Instagram stories, without sharing any context or taking any names.

Recently, in her interview with Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, Kangana said that the Indian audience suffers from ‘Stockholm syndrome’ and did not appreciate indigenous talent. “These are the fans who have always hailed foreign actresses. They don’t like their own colour, they don’t like their own language. Whether it is Alia (Bhatt), Katrina (Kaif), Jacqueline...it has been Khan-dominated for decades on end. Fans are not my hope, let me tell you that,” she said, adding, “This country has Stockholm Syndrome. They love foreign people.”

Meanwhile, Kangana has been involved in a war of words with Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, whom she referred to as ‘B-grade actresses’ during the interview. She called them ‘needy outsiders’ who deny the existence of nepotism and profess love for Karan Johar just to get into his good books.

Taapsee rebutted the allegations in an interview with Hindustan Times, saying that just because she does not subscribe to the same views as Kangana does not make her inferior or take away from her hard work. She said, “None of my past films have been produced by any of these mafia gangs Kangana keeps targeting and mentioning about, nor any of my future films are from them. So, how is my existence because of nepotism? Or undermining someone’s genuine achievements by crediting wrong sources, and then mocking, is how you prove that you are a true successful outsider?”

