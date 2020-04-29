Jacqueline Fernandez says Irrfan Khan’s death is ‘difficult to digest’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez says it is difficult to digest the news of demise of actor Irrfan Khan, despite knowing what he was going through.

“We all were very aware of his suffering. It has been about two years since we got the news (about his illness). And we were aware of it but you know it is never easy for us to accept when someone we love so much and respect so much goes. It is so difficult to digest,” Jacqueline told IANS. “I know for a fact that the whole country today was really morbid on hearing of his passing,” she added.

Jacqueline says she “wanted to see more of him onscreen and watch more of his work”. “He was a type of actor whom you can’t stop watching. And that won’t be possible anymore. So it is difficult to digest for us. It is a really painful realisation that an artist like him is not going to be gracing the screen anymore,” she added.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 53. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Jacqueline sent in her condolences for the family. “His family must be going through deep pain right now so I can just send my condolences and remember him fondly in our hearts and memories,” she said.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in the digital film Mrs Serial Killer. It will be released on Netflix on May 1.

