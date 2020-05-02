Jacqueline Fernandez shares pic of Salman Khan in gym, asks ‘gifted or just very hard working?’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of actor Salman Khan in his gym. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor looks all bulked up in it.

Sharing it, Jacqueline wrote: “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe!”

Salman has been in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse with other family members including mother Salma, sister Arpita Khan and her family including husband Aayush Sharma, kids Ayat and Ahil, and nephew Nirvaan, son of actor Sohail Khan.

Salman, who had been shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the lockdown, had gone to his farmhouse for a brief interlude, when the national lockdown was announced in mid-March as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the period that he has been in Panvel, Salman lost his nephew Abdullah, who died in a Mumbai hospital, later that month. Salman’s family is divided, with his father, veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan in Mumbai, while many members of his family are with him in Panvel.

Jacqueline, meanwhile, saw the release of her Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer, on Friday. Writing about it, a Hindustan Times review said, “Not only does it disrespect your intelligence, it pretends --for a brief time towards the end -- that it has been in on the joke all along. It has none of the tongue-in-cheek chuckles that producer Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na did, but is, instead, a strong contender for one of the worst films of 2020.”

Jacqueline, like many in Bollywood, had mourned the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. She had told IANS about Irrfan: “We all were very aware of his suffering. It has been about two years since we got the news (about his illness). And we were aware of it but you know it is never easy for us to accept when someone we love so much and respect so much goes. It is so difficult to digest. I know for a fact that the whole country today was really morbid on hearing of his passing.”

About Rishi, she had written on Instagram: “I will never forget our shoot days from Housefull 2.. It was an honour to work with you, sir.. Rest in peace, Rishi Ji.”

