Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared an idyllic video of her life at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. Jacqueline is spending her days riding horses, reading, snacking and climbing trees.

The almost four-minute video shows Jacqueline climbing up coconut trees, washing horses, feeding them and riding them. It also features a few other animals and birds such as a hen, a tiny baby goat and a few stray dogs, who all wanted to be friends with her. She is also seen doing her own laundry, snacking on berries while laying in the grass, reading books, making friends with the staff and more.

Jacqueline recently featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India, the pictures of which were clicked in Salman’s farmhouse. Speaking about living there during the lockdown, she told the magazine, “It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times.”

Also read: Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia turns 55, says ‘When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan’

On Thursday, she took to social media and shared some lovely pictures with her new ‘friend’ -- Jenny, the tiny goat. Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old actor shared three photographs where she is seen striking a pose with her new friend.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared the good news with Jacqueline that their movie Mrs Serial Killer is at the top of the streaming platform Netflix in India for the 7th day in a row. “N congrats baby!! We r no.1 movie on Netflix 7th day in a row,” Farah wrote in the comments.

Follow @htshowbiz for more