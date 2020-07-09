Jagdeep dies at 81: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana lead Bollywood in thanking actor for ‘filling lives with smiles’

Sections
RIP Jagdeep: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood stars all paid a final tribute to the late actor.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 07:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jagdeep died on Wednesday evening at his Mumbai home.

Veteran actor Jagdeep, who as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay became popular across generations, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81.

The actor had not been keeping well and died on Wednesday at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. Jagdeep will be laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Thursday.

Also read: Veteran actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, dies at 81

Jagdeep’s death was mourned by Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan and others. They all remembered him for spreading smiles and laughters over the silver screen.

Abhishek tweeted, “May you rest in peace Jagdeep sahab. Thank you for filling our lives with smiles.” Ranveer shared a picture of Jagdeep with folded hands emojis.



 

 

 

Ayushmann wrote, “RIP #Jagdeep sir! Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories.” Raveena Tandon wrote, “Thank you for all the laughter, rib tickling fun memories! You will be missed Sir.The legend Jagdeep ji passes away at 81.Condolences to the entire family.”

Arshad Warsi said Jagdeep was the inspiration behind his role in Ishqiya. “Really sad to hear about Jagdeep sahab. What a phenomenal actor & a wonderful person. He has entertained my generation all through our growing years. He was also my reference point for Ishqiya. Thank you Jagdeep sahab... Allah aapko Jannat Naseeb farmaye -RIP,” he wrote in a tweet.

 

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family...”

“RIP Jagdeep Sahab ... Remember shooting with you during Life Partner and cracking up with laughter all through the scene.. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got that chance to work with you..All my condolences to the family,” wrote Genelia Deshmukh.

The last of the comic icons in the tradition of seniors Johnny Walker and Mehmood, the actor had a prolific career that lasted beyond 400 films and many memorable roles. Jagdeep, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, started his journey in cinema with the 1951 film Afsana, which marked filmmaker BR Chopra’s directorial debut.

Jagdeep knew how to make people smile through his performances be it the mainstream Bollywood movies, Ramsay Brothers’ horror film Purana Mandir or in cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna where he played Salman Khan’s father, Bankelal Bhopali, perhaps a hat-tip to his Sholay role.

