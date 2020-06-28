Jaideep Ahlawat: It is too early to start shooting projects, we should wait a little more

At a time when the entertainment industry is slowly trying hard to get back to a normal routine and resume shooting, many actors are wary and apprehensive about stepping out and taking the risk.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, while he’s looking forward to get back to the grind, he feels it’s better to wait out a bit before resuming work immediately.

“A film set is a place where people from all walks of life, from all over, come together. It’s not just one family. A film set is normally anything between 50 to 500 people. That’s the number of people required and you can’t do too much of social distancing. I feel it’s too early to start shooting projects. We should wait a little. If we’ve waited for so long, what’s another couple of months?,” asks Ahlawat.

The actor, however, isn’t overlooking the massive losses that has been incurred during amid this crisis. But, he insists that priority right now is everyone’s safety, and the best decision would be to wait till things settle down a bit more.

“Jaan hain toh jahan hain. Yes, projects are stuck, but that’s the case with the whole country, not just the film industry. When things get back to normal, we’ll bounce back. During this period, I think a lot of people got the time to write great stories and we’ll come back with double the force,” he adds.

This period has also emerged as a boon for OTT platforms, which kept on releasing new content, including Ahlawat’s web series, Paatal Lok that garnered great traction.

“Sab log majboori mein hi sahi ghar pe baithe hain. It’s nice that we could contribute in giving them something new to watch and keep them audience,” he says.

A lot of films are also releasing on OTT platforms since there’s no clarity on when the theatres will reopen. However, Ahlawat doesn’t feel that can be a permanent solution.

“This is temporary. Films will release in theatres. But it’s also a reality that more projects will be made for OTT because there’s a lot of potential in this medium. It’s still a new medium in India. There’s still a lot of potential to grow,” he explains.

