Jaideep Ahlawat on Paatal Lok: ‘My character was written with a lot of interest, was a very intriguing role with many shades’

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat says his decade long journey in Hindi film industry has taught him that running after something as “abstract” as fame is useless.

For the 40-year-old actor, who has given critically-acclaimed performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando, Vishwaroopam, Raazi and web series Bard of Blood, the biggest accomplishment is when people recognise him for his characters.

“There are two type of actors -- one who are known by their faces and others who are known by their work. I would always like to be the latter. An actor’s job is done when they are able to play their part convincingly and make it memorable,” Ahlawat told PTI in an interview.

Ahlawat, who will next be seen playing one of the leads in Amazon Original series Pataal Lok, believes stardom is a byproduct and comes with time. “Fame is a mirage. There is no point in running after something which is abstract. If one keeps working hard then no one can stop them. An insecure artiste can never progress. I know that I’m not playing myself on-screen, so I can’t show my insecurities in my character,” he says.

“Our insecurities come from our personal space and the character has no relation to it. If you will let your insecurity dominate your performance then nobody can save you,” he adds. The actor, who hails from Haryana, says he has had a simple life while growing up and joining the film industry has not changed his outlook towards it. “Acting is just part of my life. It is not my life. Whatever time I invest in acting I give my 100 per cent. But there are other things which are also important and I like to give equal attention to them.” And that detachment gives him the space to analyse and grow.

“If one is not detached from what they are doing, they will never be able to analyse things with a clear mind. The feeling that this success, power and fame are not mine is very important. One should approach life with a realisation that nothing is permanent,” he says. Ahlawat credits his strong belief system for giving him the courage to explore his range as a performer, and Pataal Lok is a step ahead in that direction. “When I heard the story for the first time I found the basic premise very interesting. When I read the full show, I felt my character was written with a lot of interest. It was a very intriguing role with many shades.

“Every character and every moment in the show has a lot of thought behind it. The show was also an opportunity to work with some really good artistes. Plus the series is coming on Amazon Prime which is a huge platform for an actor to go global.”

The series marks Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma’s first web production, under her banner Clean Slate Films. It also features actors Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles.

Based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, Pataal Lok will start streaming on Amazon Prime from May 15.

