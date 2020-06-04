Jalebi casting director Krish Kapur dies at 28, uncle says ‘he had no medical history’

Casting director Krish Kapur, who has worked on Rhea Chakraborty-starrer Jalebi and Pulkit Samrat’s Veerey Di Wedding, died after suffering a brain haemorrhage on May 31. He was 28.

His uncle Sunil Bhalla confirmed the news to Indian Express. Sunil said, “He died at 2.30 in the afternoon. This has come as a shock to us. He was so young and had no medical history.”

Krish had worked on Mahesh Bhatt’s Jalebi and Pulkit-Kirti Kharbanda’s Veerey Ki Wedding, among other films. “He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of brain haemorrhage,” the uncle said.

Responding to the sad news, Krish’s friend and wrestler-actor Sangram Singh tweeted, “You left us really soon, brother. But you have left behind beautiful memories. I hope you are happy wherever you are. May your soul rest in peace.”

The casting director is survived by his mother, wife and a child.

