Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi dance to My Name Is Lakhan in BTS video from Gunjan Saxena: ‘Trying to make Anil Kapoor proud’

Angad Bedi shared a fun behind-the-scenes video with Janhvi Kapoor from their upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the clip, the two actors are seen rehearsing for a sequence in which they dance to My Name Is Lakhan. The song was originally picturised on Janhvi’s uncle, Anil Kapoor.

Sharing the video, Angad wrote on Instagram, “Gunju @janhvikapoor and Anshuman rehearsing our fav song ‘my name is lakhan’ trying time make @anilskapoor sir proud. shooting this and saying 5..6..7..8 is our sharry @sharansharma trying to make our bond stronger. #gunjansaxenathekargilgirl two days to go.. on @netflix_in 12 th aug. @dharmamovies @karanjohar @apoorva1972.”

In the clip, Angad is seen enthusiastically dancing to My Name Is Lakhan, while Janhvi’s heart does not seem to be in it. She tries to tell him, “Dada, suno na ek second. Mujhe pilot banna hai (Brother, listen to me for one second. I want to be a pilot).” The video has now been deleted by Angad.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl tells the inspiring story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who was among the first Indian female combat pilots to operate in the Kargil war zone. While Janhvi plays the titular role, Angad will play her brother, Major Anshuman Saxena. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Sharan Sharma and is slated to release on August 12 on Netflix.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been at the receiving end of nasty comments on social media and calls to boycott the film as it is backed by Karan Johar, who has been accused of using his clout to further the careers of star kids like Janhvi. The nepotism debate has been reignited in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and it has been alleged that he was shunned from the industry as he was an ‘outsider’.

Angad reacted to the backlash in an interview with PTI. “It is sad. I feel there’s a certain section of people who have made a mockery out of this situation. Our energies need to come together, we are facing a pandemic, there are many big issues not just our country but the world is facing, unemployment, people dying on the street, because of the disease,” he said.

“We have lost such a gem of an actor. To have this backlash is wrong because tomorrow when we put ourselves in the same position, this is not how we are going to respond or react. It’s important to be sensitive to each other,” he added.

