Janhvi Kapoor annoys Khushi during lockdown, gets a ‘stop talking to me’ from her irritated sister. Watch video

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are handling the lockdown differently. While Khushi appeared to have had a difficult day, Janhvi took the opportunity to annoy her, on camera no less, and post the video for millions of people to see online.

Janhvi took to Instagram stories to share the video, in which she can be seen repeatedly asking the same question to a visibly fed-up Khushi. In the video, we see Khushi sitting on a couch, having covered her face with a hoodie. “Khushi, on a scale of one to 10, how positive are you feeling?” Janhvi asks. “Stop talking to me,” Khushi replies. “Are you feeling positive, are you spreading positivity?” Janhvi continues. “Go away,” Khushi mumbles back.

The sisters have appeared in several short videos during the lockdown, bonding and learning to live in the unprecedented situation. Recently, Janhvi shared a video of Khushi rejecting her cooking. Janhvi wrote, “Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.” Khushi, who always tastes Janhvi’s food while in bed, looked perplexed and muttered, “Can I ask you to give plain banana.”

Janhvi recently appeared on a special, digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar India. The photos were clicked by Khushi, and shot at their home. She also shared a post in which she could be seen coming up with new ways to irritate Khushi, like forcing her to give piggyback rides, jumping on her in bed, and poking her. She captioned the post, “How to annoy your sister 101 #quarantineedition.”

