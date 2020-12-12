Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop smiling as she enjoys a day at the beach, Manish Malhotra is all heart

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is having some fun in the sun! She took to Instagram to share pictures of her day at the beach and wrote, “The beach is fun.” In the photos, she could be seen wearing a tie-dye printed co-ord set in neon hues, and flashing her million-dollar smile.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji on the post. Fans also expressed their appreciation in the comments section. “Very beautiful pic janhvi di love you from my bottom of my heart you are the best person I know,” one wrote. “O God your beauty gives me smile and happy You are looking really good and amazing and beautiful and gorgeous lots of love from Nepal and love you so much,” another commented.

Janhvi’s last major release was Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, based on former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who conducted recce and rescue missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The film, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles, was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in poor light.

A number of IAF officers, including Gunjan’s coursemate, flight lieutenant Sreevidya Rajan (retd), claimed that facts were ‘twisted’ by the filmmakers.

Most recently, Janhvi was seen in a special appearance in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. On the show, she revealed that she once received a birthday wish from reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.

Janhvi has a number of films in different stages of production. She has Hardik Mehta’s horror comedy Roohi Afzana, in which she will have a double role. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Apart from this, she also has Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht.

