Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor dials up nostalgia with a throwback pic of parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, see here

Janhvi Kapoor dials up nostalgia with a throwback pic of parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, see here

Janhvi Kapoor on Monday went down the memory lane to share a throwback picture of her parents, late actor Sridevi and dad Boney Kapoor. See it here.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sridevi died in February 2018.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been maintaining a low profile post the release of her film on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. However, every now and then she shares throwbacks involving her mother, actor Sridevi.

She did so on Monday too. The caption-less picture showed Sridevi and Boney in good times, by the beach with their arms around each other. Sridevi died in February 2018.

Sharing a black and white picture in August, Janhvi had written: “I love you mumma.” At another time, sharing a picture from her childhood, she had written: “Miss you everyday.” One of her Mother’s Day post was again a throwback with her mother. Sharing it, Janhvi had written: “Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world Happy Mother’s Day.”

 



In the initial months of pandemic-related lockdown in March, recalling her mother, Janhvi had written: “I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room.”

On her work front, Janhvi saw the release of her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Janhvi Kapoor plays the ultimate outsider in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic of the Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot, out on Netflix on Wednesday. It isn’t as slickly made as Uri: The Surgical Strike, but refreshingly, neither are its politics as problematic.”

Also read: Sonu Sood shares proof as man accuses him of offering help to fake accounts, a PR stunt: ‘I find a needy, they somehow find me’

Around this time, the debate on nepotism was raging too, post the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking about it, Janhvi had told Grazia magazine: “I can’t let it bog me down because I know there are people out there who would kill for this opportunity. I understand their feeling of being cheated a little bit. And it won’t go away until I prove myself worthy.”

The pandemic brought all activity to a standstill but Janhvi’s calendar looks full. She was supposed to begin work on mentor Karan Johar’s ambitious Takht, but that film has now been postponed. She has Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 27, 2020 09:13 IST
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Oct 27, 2020 07:03 IST

latest news

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura
Oct 27, 2020 09:13 IST
Five killed in boat capsize during Durga idol immersion in Bengal
Oct 27, 2020 09:10 IST
CPI(M) to mull seat-sharing proposal with Congress for next year’s West Bengal assembly election
Oct 27, 2020 09:09 IST
Rajnath Singh to address four-day Army Commanders’ Conference in Delhi today
Oct 27, 2020 09:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.