Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi join dad Boney for Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday celebrations at Anil Kapoor’s home. See pics

The Kapoors are a close-knit family and miss no opportunity to come together for special occasions. On Sunday, as the matriarch of the family, Nirmal Kapoor, turned a year older, members of the family celebrated together at actor Anil Kapoor’s house.

Producer Boney Kapoor attended his mother’s birthday party with his daughters, actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney wore a blue polo tee and matching track pants. Janhvi was dressed in a white maxi dress, while Khushi kept it casual in a white oversized hoodie and jeans.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor came to his mother’s birthday bash with his wife, Maheep Kapoor. The two of them were seen dressed for a casual night in and carried a cake with them.

On Sunday, Anil had wished Nirmal on Instagram, by sharing a photo of her from her younger days. He said that she had been ‘tough as a rock’ during the lockdown, putting the family’s needs before her own.

“Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more.... in this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum you are the the best mummy in the world .. Happy Birthday,” he had written.

Boney had penned a heartfelt note for Nirmal, calling her the ‘heart of our family’. Sharing a throwback picture of her, he had written, “Happy Birthday Mom, the anchor of our family, the woman without whom none of us would be. The heart of our family, whose love for us grows everyday, the Rolls Royce of our family, whose value in our life keeps growing with each passing year.”

Sanjay, meanwhile, posted a bunch of family photos of the Kapoors and wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday Mom, we love you.”

