Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s quarantine ends, dad Boney Kapoor says 3 coronavirus- infected staff have recovered

Boney Kapoor has shared that the three coronavirus-infected members of his staff have now recovered. The family has been in quarantine along with its domestic staff.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi, along with their house staff, had been in quarantine for two weeks.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has informed throught a bunch of tweets that the three members of his household staff, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, have all now tested negative for the disease. Boney added that his 14-day quarantine has also ended.

Boney, who lives in Mumbai with his two daughters--actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi--has said his family is now safe. “Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday. “We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government,” he added.

 

Boney also thanked the doctors and other health staff for their hard work. “My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus,” he wrote.



 

The film producer had earlier issued a written statement when the staff members had tested positive. It was shared on social media by Janhvi. “Message from Boney Kapoor -- I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation,” the statement read. “Message from Boney Kapoor -- I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation,” the statement read.

