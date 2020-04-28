Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in throwback video, says ‘missing Varanasi’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who has been in self isolation in Mumbai with her family, is missing Varanasi. On Monday, she shared a video of herself on a boat in the holy city of Varanasi.

Posting the video, she wrote: “Missing #varanasi” followed by a yellow heart emoji. In it, Janhvi is seated on a boat for a ride in river Ganga. At one moment, she turns to look at the camera, her long loose hair, adding to the appeal. She is in a simple white and green salwar kameez.

Through much of the lockdown, Janhvi has been sharing fun videos or reflective posts. A bulk of her pictures and videos are with her sister Khushi. On one occasion, Khushi turned a hairdresser for the actor, another time, she posted a picture while sitting on her sister’s lap.

She also posted a note on how the lockdown period had made her realise the importance of the little things of life. From learning the value of food to understanding the importance of her father’s love and realising how badly she misses her mother, late actor Sridevi, self-isolation has been a period rich with realisations for the young actor.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan refused Hungama 2, says Priyadarshan: ‘Maybe they think I’m outdated, don’t like to beg actors’

Talking of her mother, she had written, “I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I’ve learnt that I’m a better painter in my head than in real life. I’ve learnt that Khushi (Janhvi’s younger sister) is definitely the cooler sister. I’ve learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world,” she wrote.

Janhvi had added: “I learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wail for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place wailing alone for us to come home.”

On the work front, Janhvi, who made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana. She will also be part of Karan Johar’s Takht.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more