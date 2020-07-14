Sections
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor loves ‘mid-shoot cuddles and giggles’ with sister Khushi, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor loves ‘mid-shoot cuddles and giggles’ with sister Khushi, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared adorable photos with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, whom she introduced as her ‘new fav DOP’.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 19:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures with her ‘new favourite’ DOP, Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a collage of cute pictures with her sister and new favourite Director of Photography, Khushi Kapoor. The actor joked that her sister was not only great with the technical aspects of shooting but also ‘cuddles and giggles’ in the middle of it.

“Meet my new fav DOP. Great at lighting, angles and mid shoot cuddles and giggles,” Janhvi captioned her Instagram post. One Instagram user called them the ‘dream team’, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji. “OMG!!! MY FAVS,” a fan commented. “You two are too adorable,” another wrote.

 

Janhvi has been sharing pictures and videos with Khushi, giving fans a glimpse of their bond. In a recent interview, Janhvi said that she was the ‘imbecile, immature, childish’ one, while Khushi was ‘protective’ and ‘sensible’.



Also see: Step inside Gauri Khan’s sea-view workspace at Mannat. Watch video

In May, Khushi shot for a video titled ‘Quarantine Tape’, in which she opened up about being trolled from a very young age. She said that she had low self-esteem and insecurities, as a result, while growing up. However, she has now learnt to love herself.

“Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom (legendary actor Sridevi) and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress,” she said.

Janhvi, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of her first-ever biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme
Jul 14, 2020 20:20 IST
Comedian Rohan Joshi goes off Twitter after phone number, address leaked
Jul 14, 2020 20:23 IST
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
Jul 14, 2020 20:16 IST
‘Not debasing Ayodhya’: Nepal in damage control after Oli’s Ramayana fiasco
Jul 14, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.