Janhvi Kapoor loves ‘mid-shoot cuddles and giggles’ with sister Khushi, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a collage of cute pictures with her sister and new favourite Director of Photography, Khushi Kapoor. The actor joked that her sister was not only great with the technical aspects of shooting but also ‘cuddles and giggles’ in the middle of it.

“Meet my new fav DOP. Great at lighting, angles and mid shoot cuddles and giggles,” Janhvi captioned her Instagram post. One Instagram user called them the ‘dream team’, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji. “OMG!!! MY FAVS,” a fan commented. “You two are too adorable,” another wrote.

Janhvi has been sharing pictures and videos with Khushi, giving fans a glimpse of their bond. In a recent interview, Janhvi said that she was the ‘imbecile, immature, childish’ one, while Khushi was ‘protective’ and ‘sensible’.

In May, Khushi shot for a video titled ‘Quarantine Tape’, in which she opened up about being trolled from a very young age. She said that she had low self-esteem and insecurities, as a result, while growing up. However, she has now learnt to love herself.

“Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom (legendary actor Sridevi) and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress,” she said.

Janhvi, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of her first-ever biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

