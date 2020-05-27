Janhvi Kapoor on equation with sister Khushi: ‘I am the imbecile, immature younger sister, she’s the protective, sensible one’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor believes that her and younger sister Khushi’s roles are reversed in their relationship. While she labelled herself the “imbecile and immature” younger sister, wshe called Khushi the sensible one.

“I am like the imbecile, immature, childish younger sister and she is the protective, sensible, independent elder sister. Khushi started this TikTok thing. She is only doing that. Suddenly at 3am, she is doing her makeup and making these TikTok videos. I think we are very close to losing it but we are hanging by the thread,” Janhvi told Filmfare in an interview.

Asked if her films -- Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza -- are likely to release on OTT instead of waiting for theatres to reopen, Janhvi said, “I am glad both these films are complete. I don’t know how things would have panned out had the shootings not been completed. Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza are ready, while Dostana we have shot around 40%. We have about 20 days of VFX work pending in Gunjan Saxena film.”

Janhvi had shared a video recently on Instagram that displayed her childish traits. In the video, Khushi can be seen sitting on a couch, with a hoodie on. “Khushi, on a scale of one to 10, how positive are you feeling?” Janhvi asks. “Stop talking to me,” Khushi replies. “Are you feeling positive, are you spreading positivity?” Janhvi continues to pester her to which Khushi says, “Go away”.

The actor had also shared a video of Khushi rejecting her cooking earlier. ”Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce,” she had captioned the video. Khushi looked quite perplexed tasting the preparation and muttered, “Can I ask you to give a plain banana.”

Janhvi will be seen next in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a film on the Indian army officer. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. It was set to hit theatres on April 24 but has been pushed due to the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 31.

