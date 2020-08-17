Janhvi Kapoor reveals family’s reaction to her getting trolled, says sister Khushi was ‘cool’ but ‘it hurt’ dad Boney

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash and trolling for being a star kid, revealed how her family reacted to it. She said that while her sister Khushi Kapoor was ‘supremely cool’ about it, her father Boney Kapoor was more affected by it.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Janhvi said, “My sister is supremely cool and strong, so she is like, ‘Just don’t give a sh*t, it is fine.’ But you have to exercise more sensitivity because there is a bigger thing at play and bigger emotions at play that everyone is dealing with. I don’t want to ever come from a place where I am like, ‘Oh, sympathise with me, I am being trolled’ because everyone does have their journey.”

While Khushi was unfazed, Boney was affected by the criticism being directed at Janhvi. “Yeah, it hurt my father, but he had seen the film (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) much before and his belief in my performance and the film was so strong that he was not so affected by the social media situation. That gave me a lot of strength as well,” she said.

“There were a couple of days when he was literally stalking me in my house because he did not know how low I was feeling. But after the initial day or two of feeling bogged down by it, it fuels you. At least, for me,” she added.

Janhvi was also asked if she worries that the criticism will have an effect on her career. She said that she was very concerned before she began shooting for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, but through the making of the film, she learnt a valuable lesson.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande calls boyfriend Vicky Jain her ‘strength’ after denying rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput paying for her flat

“I think that fear is always kind of there because you are doing what you are doing for the public and when the resistance is from the public, you kind of question… I had this phase before shooting for Gunjan Saxena in a very massive way. But then, honestly speaking, as cheesy as it sounds, through the shooting of this film and through learning from Gunjan ma’am, I learnt that if you have self-belief and work hard, then you will get where you have to get,” she said, adding that the trolling was ‘much worse’ when her debut film Dhadak came out. She also said that it was crucial to ‘respect what other people are going through and why they are saying what they are saying’.

Janhvi, who made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, recently saw the release of her second feature film. She played former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on Netflix last week.

Though Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl received positive reviews from critics, it has been the target of an online campaign against it. In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, those from film families have been facing a backlash, as it has been alleged that the late actor lost out on opportunities as he was an ‘outsider’.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been attacked for being a Karan Johar production and for starring Janhvi, daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, in the lead role. Karan has been accused of using his clout in Bollywood to further the careers of star kids.

Follow @htshowbiz for more