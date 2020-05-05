Sections
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor reveals what her dreams look like during lockdown, shares pic

Janhvi Kapoor reveals what her dreams look like during lockdown, shares pic

Janhvi Kapoor has great outdoors on her mind during lockdown 3.0.

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:47 IST

By Hindustantimes.com,

Janhvi Kapoor shared her quarantine dream.

As we all live through lockdown 3.0, the dreams of great outdoors are perhaps recurrent for us all. Actor Janhvi Kapoor is no exception.

Sharing a throwback photoshoot where she is looking gorgeous while lying down on grass in a picturesque valley, Janhvi wrote, “This is what my dreams look like these days #thegreatoutdoors #tbt.”

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is wearing a yellow and white coloured off-shoulder gown. In the throwback photo, it is hard to figure out what looks more beautiful – the gorgeous Janhvi or the picture-postcard locale.

Like all other Bollywood celebrities, Kapoor too is currently staying inside her house following the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.



Early in the lockdown, Janhvi shared how self-isolation has come with its own share of revealations. “Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then,” she wrote.

Talking about her family, she penned, “I have learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wail for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place wailing alone for us to come home.”

Janhvi made her acting debut in Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She then appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Next up she has the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the horror-comedy RoohiAfzana, the comedy sequel Dostana 2 and the historical epic Takht.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
May 05, 2020 18:56 IST
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
May 05, 2020 18:56 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi : HRD Ministry
May 05, 2020 18:52 IST

latest news

Huge rush at liquor shops on day 2 of lockdown 3.0
May 05, 2020 18:50 IST
Vistara announces no-pay leave for senior staffers for May and June
May 05, 2020 18:48 IST
Thailand may impose a two-hour limit on shopping mall visits
May 05, 2020 18:47 IST
Mohun Bagan, East Bengal coaches and players return home
May 05, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.