Janhvi Kapoor reveals which of mom Sridevi’s songs she’d like to recreate: ‘Those latkas-jhatkas were all so perfect’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has revealed which dance numbers originally performed by her mother, the late actor Sridevi, that she’d like to recreate. The actor singled out the songs from Chandni, and Kaate Nahi Kat Te from Mr India.

Admitting that she’d be apprehensive about doing the dance numbers again, she said in an interview to Filmfare, “I don’t know, all her songs from Chandni and Kaate Nahi Kat Te from Mr India. It wasn’t a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latkas and jhatkas were all so perfect. Hawa Hawai was such a fun song. Apparently, the part where she’s having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was absolutely done improv.”

Janvhi also spoke about what Sridevi used to say about dancing. “Mom always thought that in dance it’s not all about the steps, they are the last thing that you need to be thinking about. The most important thing, that she said one must do while dancing is to enjoy it thoroughly and have fun,” she said.

Recalling an incident, Janhvi said, “I fondly remember one particular award function as a kid where I saw mom rehearse after a really long time. I still remember that she was just marking the steps in the hall at home instead of rehearsing. When I saw her on stage, I was surprised to see her performing so beautifully. This was nothing that I saw at home. She’d blown everyone away with that performance.”

Janhvi made her film debut with Dhadak in 2018, and followed it up with a role in Zoya Akhtar’s short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. She said that she has no idea if her two completed upcoming films, the Gunjan Saxena biopic and RoohiAfzana, would be released directly on a streaming platform because of the lockdown, and added that about 40% of Dostana 2 has been completed.

Several members of Janhvi’s house staff were recently tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting her father, producer Boney Kapoor, to share a statement.

