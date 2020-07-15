Sections
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to release on Independence Day on Netflix, trailer in July: report

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to release on Independence Day on Netflix, trailer in July: report

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl is expected to release on August 15 on Netflix. The film’s first trailer may land on Kargil Diwas.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl will release on Independence Day.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor’s biopic of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena, titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is expected to release on Independence Day, August 15 on Netflix. The film, which was made for the big screen, chose the digital route as theatres remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Bollywood Hungama report said, “It’s as patriotic a story as it gets and everyone associated with the film feels that August 15 is the best date for the film release. The idea is to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first female to go on combat. A theatrical trailer of the film is being prepared right now and will be unveiled within the next 10 days.”

The report said the plan was to release the film on Kargil Diwas but post-production work took longer than expected. However, if all goes according to plan, the film’s first trailer may release on July 26 as a tribute to Kargil martyrs.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena and Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi as her family. The film also stars Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles.



The Kargil Girl is based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. She, along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, was the first Indian women in combat during the Kargil war. The two pilots flew the Cheetah helicopters for casualty evacuation and reconnaissance for which they often flew close to Pakistani positions. It was much before the Indian Air Force commissioned women fighter pilots.

Earlier, the makers shared a video showcasing the journey of Gunjan Saxena. “An inspiring true story of dreams!Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @karanjohar #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @Imangadbedi @ItsViineetKumar #ManavVij @sharansharma @NetflixIndia @ZeeMusicCompany,” Apoorva Mehta shared the video and tweeted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Obscene photos, child pornography found during raid at Bhopal rape accused’s flat
Jul 15, 2020 11:31 IST
Pakistan opener says England still a strong side despite defeat to Windies
Jul 15, 2020 11:31 IST
WhatsApp recovers from outage disabling service for some
Jul 15, 2020 11:30 IST
After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade
Jul 15, 2020 11:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.