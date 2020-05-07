Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor subtly rejects her banana with toffee sauce, asks for plain banana instead

Janhvi Kapoor has been experimenting in the kitchen occasionally during the lockdown. And she’s trying out her recipes on her sister Khushi Kapoor. However, her latest dish was subtly rejected.

Janhvi shared a glimpse of Khushi’s reaction when she offered her a bowl of banana with toffee sauce. Sharing a short video of Khushi tasting a spoonful of the dish on her Instagram stories, Janhvi wrote “Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.” Khushi, who always tastes Janhvi’s food while in bed, looked perplexed and muttered, “can I ask you to give plain banana.”

Khushi Kapoor tastes Janhvi Kapoor’s new dish.

Some days ago, Janhvi had baked carrot cake which also failed to impress Khushi. After she tasted a spoonful and politely approved of it, on being asked to eat more by her sister, she had plainly refused, “I don’t like it.”

Janhvi and Khushi are spending time together during the lockdown. Janhvi recently featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and the photo was clicked by Khushi at their house. The cover picture shows Janhvi in a bedroom, holding up their adorable dog, Panda, in her arms. While Janhvi’s eyes are closed in the shot, Panda look happy to be posing for the camera.

Janhvi had shared the cover on Instagram with the caption, “I like to tell myself that Panda likes me more than it seems like in this photo.” The actor chose to wear no makeup and asked the magazine to use her unphotoshopped pictures.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli gets a DIY graduation, actor loves her ‘positive happy attitude’. See pics

Janhvi has completed the shooting for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she plays the titular role. She will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s big budget project, Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more