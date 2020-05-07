Sections
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor subtly rejects her banana with toffee sauce, asks for plain banana instead

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor subtly rejects her banana with toffee sauce, asks for plain banana instead

Khushi Kapoor wasn’t impressed with sister Janhvi Kapoor’s banana with toffee sauce and asked her to give her plain banana instead.

Updated: May 07, 2020 08:56 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Khushi Kapoor was again not impressed with Janhvi Kapoor’s cooking skills.

Janhvi Kapoor has been experimenting in the kitchen occasionally during the lockdown. And she’s trying out her recipes on her sister Khushi Kapoor. However, her latest dish was subtly rejected.

Janhvi shared a glimpse of Khushi’s reaction when she offered her a bowl of banana with toffee sauce. Sharing a short video of Khushi tasting a spoonful of the dish on her Instagram stories, Janhvi wrote “Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.” Khushi, who always tastes Janhvi’s food while in bed, looked perplexed and muttered, “can I ask you to give plain banana.”

Khushi Kapoor tastes Janhvi Kapoor’s new dish.

Some days ago, Janhvi had baked carrot cake which also failed to impress Khushi. After she tasted a spoonful and politely approved of it, on being asked to eat more by her sister, she had plainly refused, “I don’t like it.”

 



Janhvi and Khushi are spending time together during the lockdown. Janhvi recently featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and the photo was clicked by Khushi at their house. The cover picture shows Janhvi in a bedroom, holding up their adorable dog, Panda, in her arms. While Janhvi’s eyes are closed in the shot, Panda look happy to be posing for the camera.

 

Janhvi had shared the cover on Instagram with the caption, “I like to tell myself that Panda likes me more than it seems like in this photo.” The actor chose to wear no makeup and asked the magazine to use her unphotoshopped pictures.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli gets a DIY graduation, actor loves her ‘positive happy attitude’. See pics

Janhvi has completed the shooting for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she plays the titular role. She will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s big budget project, Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
May 07, 2020 09:20 IST
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
May 07, 2020 09:19 IST
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
May 07, 2020 09:26 IST
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
May 07, 2020 02:19 IST

latest news

iOS 13.5 beta gets option to share Medical ID during an emergency call
May 07, 2020 09:24 IST
IIM, Udaipur announces 18 online management courses
May 07, 2020 09:21 IST
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
May 07, 2020 09:19 IST
What does Buddhism teach, quotes by Buddha for a content life
May 07, 2020 09:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.