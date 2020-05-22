Sections
Janhvi Kapoor's two more house helps test positive for Covid-19, Kapil Sharma apologises to Kayastha community

Janhvi Kapoor’s two more house helps test positive for Covid-19, Kapil Sharma apologises to Kayastha community

From Janhvi Kapoor’s two more house helps testing positive for novel coronavirus to Kapil Sharma’s apology to Kayastha community, here are top news from world of entertainment.

Updated: May 22, 2020 10:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top news from world of entertainment.

Ghoomketu movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s creaky comedy shows signs of age

“Writing comedy is a serious business,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s whimsically named hero Ghoomketu tells us in the eponymous film. “Audience should laugh too.” The trouble with Ghoomketu is it never uses its own sage advice. It spells out the obvious, and then goes and underlines it. After a while, it just feels like you are in the middle of an exposition dump and the walls are closing in.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Check out her 10 best pics with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Bollywood’s star-to-be, Suhana Khan turns 20 years old on Friday. To celebrate her big day, we are bringing you 10 awesome picture of her with her family. Suhana was born on May 22, 2000 and is the middle child and only daughter of Shah Rukh and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan. Suhana has an elder brother Aryan and a younger brother, AbRam.

(Read full story here)

Two more house helps at Boney Kapoor’s residence test positive for Covid-19

Two more members of filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s house staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. This is in addition to the one who was found positive for the deadly virus earlier this week. Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar confirmed the news to Spotboye.com.

(Read full story here)



Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul appeals to industry for financial help: ‘I’m struggling for medicines, basic needs’



Veteran Punjabi star Satish Kaul, who has acted in several Hindi films and shows including Mahabharat, says he’s currently facing financial woes and the nation-wide lockdown has only made the situation worse for him. The actor, whose credits include working in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films and played the role of Lord Indra in Mahabharat, said contrary to rumours, he’s not in an old age home.



(Read full story here)

Kapil Sharma apologises to Kayastha community for ‘hurting sentiments’ in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma has offered an apology to the Kayastha community. He expressed regret if their sentiments were hurt during an episode his show The Kapil Sharma Show.

(Read full story here)

