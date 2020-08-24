Janhvi Kapoor says she’s being trolled since Dhadak: ‘I even got comments like good that your mother is not around to see this’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has faced incessant trolling ever since she made her debut but she says she can’t let it make her bitter. Janhvi says that the constant criticism keeps her on her toes to perform better each time.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Janhvi said she is being trolled ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. “I don’t allow myself to get bitter about it. When my first film came I even got comments like...good that your mother is not around to see this…I can’t allow myself to get bitter or hurt. I’d rather see the criticism as an opportunity to better myself. I would rather live in a bubble where everything is okay and then try to improve myself,” she said.

Janhvi’s mother, legendary actor Sridevi died in February, 2018, just a few months before Dhadak’s release. While she could not watch the entire film, filmmaker Karan Johar had shown her snippets of Janhvi’s work.

Janhvi latest release was Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Though the film has been embroiled in controversy, critics appreciated Jahnvi’s performance in the film. “Reading some reviews I had tears in my eyes. I didn’t realize how much this acceptance would mean to me. We all say it is enough to work hard and that is enough of a reward. But we all need the audiences’ acceptance,” she said. Janhvi added that if Sridevi were alive, she would have sent the positive reviews to all her relatives. However, her father Boney Kapoor has taken up that job now.

Gunjan Saxena is based on the life of retired flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who was the first woman to fly during combat during the 1999 Kargil War. However, Gunjan Saxena’s colleagues have challenged that fact, saying that Gunjan wasn’t the first or the only woman to fly to Kargil at the time.

