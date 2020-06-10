Janhvi Kapoor says sister Khushi told her she was being ‘hyper’ after Covid-19 scare at home, dad Boney called her ‘headmaster’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about the recent scare her family went through, after three members of their household staff were tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor said that they were really shaken up by the situation.

In a recent interview to Filmfare, the actor said, “We were enjoying the lockdown because we were getting to spend so much time with each other. But we were really shaken up for 5-6 days when three cases at home. It was so funny because no one stepped outside the gate of our compound. So we were not understanding how it happened. But even through this process I am spending more time with my father.”

She continued, “Even now, if he needs hot water at night, I’ll wear my gloves and mask and run to the kitchen to get him some. Three-four times a day or a steam. Not that he needs it but just as a precaution. It’s a message for everyone that you should be taking steam and drinking hot water. I like that I have the responsibility to do that now. Because that meant like am constantly keeping a check on him and on Khushi. I just felt like I have to take everything under control and it made me feel cool. It was a bit stressful at first, it made me feel like I was in sync with everyone.”

Recently, Janhvi and her family announced in a social media post that members of their staff had tested positive for the virus, and that their building had subsequently been sealed.

She added that they’re “all fine now, and they’ve been discharged.” She said that she’d gotten her tests done immediately, and even though they were negative, she was still maintaining social distance at home. She said that she has about four or five more days to go before she can go back to normal. “My dad and my sister tell me I’m overreacting,” Janvhi said, “but if you don’t overreact now then when will you overreact?”

She continued, “I’ve had two-three fights with Khushi because she keeps saying I’m being too hyper, because she didn’t understand why I was wearing a mask and gloves and not entering her room. She said ‘you’re acting like a crazy person’.” Janhvi also said that seeing her be this responsible, her father has started calling her ‘headmaster’.

Janhvi’s next film, a biopic of airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena, will be released directly on Netflix. The actor shared an announcement video earlier this week.

