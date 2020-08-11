Sections
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor shares adorable photo with father Boney Kapoor, gets hilariously trolled by Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor shares adorable photo with father Boney Kapoor, gets hilariously trolled by Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with her ‘biggest cutest cheerleader’ Boney Kapoor ahead of the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and got trolled by Kartik Aaryan.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with her father Boney Kapoor on Instagram.

A day before the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor has pointed out the things she has in common with Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena -- love for sweet treats, ‘long arms’ and amazing fathers.

Janhvi gave a shout-out to her ‘biggest cutest cheerleader’, father Boney Kapoor, and wrote, “Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms, and we have the best fathers in the whole world. My biggest cutest cheerleader. Love u sorry for troubling u #tbt to chubbier, fun-er days.”

In the black-and-white photo, the two of them were seen smiling as Boney kissed Janhvi’s hand. Her Dostana 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan hilariously trolled her in the comments section and wrote, “I just read ‘...sorry for troubling you’??”

 



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father messaged Rhea Chakraborty in Nov 2019 to get update about actor, asked why she didn’t take his call

Pankaj Tripathi plays Gunjan’s father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and said in a promotional video that the role was very personal to him. “Just like Anup Saxena in the film, I am the same kind of father in real life. I am always after my daughter, I keep telling her to go play lawn tennis,” he said.

The Hindustan Times review of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl said that the film was a ‘refreshing change of pace for war films in India’. “It isn’t as slickly made as Uri: The Surgical Strike, but refreshingly, neither are its politics as problematic. Gunjan Saxena doesn’t subscribe to the hyper-nationalism that recent Indian war films have so proudly worn on their chest. Instead, director Sharan Sharma has chosen to explore a wholly different, but equally thorny topic: feminism,” it said.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl chronicles the journey of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who was among the first Indian female combat pilots to operate in the Kargil war zone. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij in key roles.

