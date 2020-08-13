Sections
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor shares sweet photo on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, says ‘I love you mumma’

Janhvi Kapoor shares sweet photo on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, says ‘I love you mumma’

On the occasion of Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor shared a sweet black-and-white photo with her and said, ‘I love you mumma.’

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor remembered mother Sridevi on her birthday.

On her mother Sridevi’s 57th birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor shared a priceless photo of the two of them. The black-and-white photo showed Janhvi with her arms around Sridevi, as they smiled for the camera. “I love you mumma,” the Instagram post read.

“Happy birthday to the Legend,” wrote Kartik Aaryan on Janhvi’s post. Many, including Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Kapoor, dropped heart emojis. Fans also showered love. “She must be so proud of you,” one Instagram user wrote. “Two beautifuls in single frame,” another commented.

Sridevi died in February 2018 after accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. She passed away just months before the release of Janhvi’s debut film, Dhadak.

At the International Film Festival of India in 2018, Janhvi said that the year was a mixed bag for her, as she experienced the worst and best within a span of a few months. “This year brought me both the worst and the best experience of my life. It’s a little strange... Our family is now united, so that is a very big thing for me. But whatever happened that too was very heavy (tragedy). We are still in shock, so we haven’t been able to process it properly,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.



“I’m really thankful for all the love that we have received and I got a chance to work, which is a big thing for me. I got a chance to make my parents proud, which is most important for me,” she added.

Janhvi saw the release of her second feature film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, earlier this week. She played the titular role of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who conducted recce and rescue missions in the 1999 Kargil War.

