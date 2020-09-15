Janhvi Kapoor shares video of sister Khushi receiving life advice from Sima Taparia filter on Instagram

Sections
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is known to be really close to her younger sister Khushi. Their interaction, shared by Janhvi on Instagram, gives an insight into their bond. See pictures of their fun moments together.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 09:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi took a fun Instagram quiz, which revealed more about Sridevi’s younger daughter than the Gunjan Saxena star. It is evident who is the baby of the house.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi posted a bunch of video clips, showing them in the process of taking questions. To one question, “What am I CEO of?”, a message flashed ‘texting back late’ as the footage showed Khushi nodding in agreement. The actor also shared a video of Khushi playing with the Sima Tarapia filter on Instagram. Making an observation about Khushi, the bot, designed to talk like the Indian Matchmaking host, declares: “At your age, you should change your talking pattern.” Khushi seems to be surprised at the suggestion. The camera quickly moves to Janhvi, who says, “I agree.”

Janhvi posted many fun video clips on Instagram.

Janhvi also shared another picture of herself, with a moustache painted on her face and a funny hairdo. In yet another video clip, someone presses a toe against Janhvi’s cheek and, seconds later, this person presses a foot against Janhvi’s face as the actor laughs. It is not clear who the other person is, but one could assume it is Khushi.

Janhvi remains one of the busiest Bollywood stars of her generation. During the lockdown, she saw the release of her film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film ran into rough weather for its depiction of the Indian Air Force and for alleged factual inaccuracies, but Janhvi was praised for her performance.



Also read: ‘Sorry Sara, Sorry Rakul’: Samantha Akkineni shares post as internet apologises to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh

Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “Janhvi Kapoor plays the ultimate outsider in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic of the Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot, out on Netflix. It isn’t as slickly made as Uri: The Surgical Strike, but refreshingly, neither are its politics as problematic.”

Janhvi has quite a few films in her kitty - she will be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Takht with mentor Karan Johar.

