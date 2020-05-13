Janhvi Kapoor sums up life with Sridevi, dad Boney, brother Arjun Kapoor: ‘If you can’t go outside, go inside’. Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a special video in which the actor describes herself and the things she has felt and learnt during her time in lockdown. It is a combination of her several throwback clips with her late mother Sridevi, father Boney Kapoor, her time with her sister Khushi and stepbrother Arjun Kapoor. It also shows her doing funny things at home like jumping on the couch and grooving while cooking.

She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Quarantine Tapes. Click to watch me ramble about the lockdown with cute videos.” As the video shows a glimpse of her childhood days, her moments on the sets and her birthday party, the actor opens her heart out about all the things that have been going on in her head.

She says, “I have a little bit of my mom in me and my dad in me and my sister in me. It’s like I am different things at different points of day. My friends think I am like a chameleon. I guess I travel a lot so am not with my family as much as I want to be. My dad is alone a lot, I should make more time for him.”

Sharing the changes she has seen in herself, she adds, “But it’s so low now because of the lockdown. I think just looking at your life from a third person’s perspective, somehow I feel like I have gotten more confident after spending time all of this time with myself during the lockdown. Maybe I know myself a little better now. I think finding things to look forward to everyday is the way to not let you go crazy. As a person I think I got to learn something new every day. If I tell everyone to stay positive, I am going to sound like those phonies. If you have the luxury to be at home, be with your family and not worry about surviving then consider yourself lucky.”

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

She further says, “I think too many people are trying to be too many things but they are not in this world. I don’t think there is anyone else like me. I am getting closer to a stage where I am accepting who I am, it allows me to be more relaxed in my own skin. Surround yourself with positivity and you will become it. I hope we all start to value ourselves and each other a little more. If we can experience it and be better people somehow and become more considerate human beings after it. If you can’t go outside, then go inside.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more