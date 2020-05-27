Sections
Home / Bollywood / Jassie Gill misses his family in Canada

Jassie Gill misses his family in Canada

The actor-singer says that he wants to go back to his wife and daughter in Canada as soon as international flights resume.

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:25 IST

By Sonil Dedhia,

Jassie Gill says he is utilising this time to make new music.

“My family is in Canada. I am missing my daughter and my wife,” says singer-actor Jassie Gill. “Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them every day but I would like them to be with me. I came to India to finish some work just before the lockdown happened. I would like to go to them whenever the flights resume,” he adds.

Gill is keeping himself busy with work, “I am not really binge-watching anything as I never had the habit of doing it. I did catch on a few films.. During the initial days, I got a bit frustrated but now I am utilising this time and making the most of it. I have kept myself busy with work by composing songs,” shares the singer.  

The singer-actor released two singles during the lockdown, believes that music helps to uplift the mood, “I like making music. I am a restless person and before the lockdown happened, once I would be back from the shoots, I would reach the studio in the night and would start composing music. I have a bank of around 25-30 songs. Music is really therapeutic. It is something that people listen on any occasion. So during the lockdown, I decided to release a few songs, Two of them have already come out and have received a good response and I will be releasing one more soon,” he says.

 



Gill, started his acting career with Punjabi films in 2014, made his Hind debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018) but received a lot of praise for playing a supportive husband in Panga which released earlier this year. He says that he is happy the way his career has shaped up so far, “The response to Panga has just given a boost to my career. It has just widened my horizon. I’m not in a hurry to sign any new film. My family and my meals do not depend on my acting career as I’m predominantly a singer. I have another Hindi film which we will start once everything is back to nrormal,” he concludes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google Drive team brings ‘Share Folders’ feature in beta, opens it up for select users: Here’s how it will work
May 27, 2020 22:10 IST
Boeing begins cutting workforce with 6,770 layoffs in US
May 27, 2020 22:08 IST
TikTok rating improves as Google removes more reviews
May 27, 2020 22:06 IST
Google Stadia gets 1440p streaming option for desktops
May 27, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.