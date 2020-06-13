Sections
Home / Bollywood / Javed Akhtar calls himself ‘equal opportunity atheist who is against all faiths’ after offending both sides

Javed Akhtar calls himself ‘equal opportunity atheist who is against all faiths’ after offending both sides

Javed Akhtar has called himself an ‘an equal opportunity atheist who is against all kinds of faiths’ after attracting backlash for his comments on loudspeakers being used during azaan.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 14:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

In this May 2016 file photo Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar is seen along with his wife Shabana Azmi at the 63rd National Film Awards function in New Delhi. (PTI)

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar has described himself as an ‘equal opportunity atheist’ after facing backlash from members of multiple faiths. Akhtar had earlier tweeted that loudspeakers shouldn’t be used for azaan.

In a tweet on Saturday, Akhtar wrote, “Recently when I commented that AZAN should be banned on loudspeakers Muslim bigots cursed me that I would go to the worst place in hell.On the other hand Hindu bigots call me a jehadi and an anti national.I am an equal opportunity atheist who is against all kinds of faiths.”

 

Akhtar was referring to a May 11 tweet by him, in which he’d written, “In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loud speak was HARAAM. Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it. Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause discomfort for others I hope that at least this time they will do it themselves.”



When a Twitter user asked him about his opinions on loudspeakers being used in temples, Akhtar had replied, “Whether it’s a temple or a mosque, if you’re using loudspeakers during a festival, it’s fine. But it shouldn’t be used every day in either temples or mosques. For more than a thousand years Azaan was given without the loudspeaker. Azaan is the integral part of your faith, not this gadget,” he said.

Also read: Shabana Azmi slams ‘pathetic trolls’ doubting Javed Akhtar’s Richard Dawkins award win, calls it a ‘preposterous claim’

The tweet was criticised by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). According to India Today, AIMIM’s spokesperson Asim Waqar said Akhtar’s comments “are coming from the roots of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On this day: Born June 14, 1969: Steffi Graf, German tennis player
Jun 13, 2020 15:28 IST
Covid-19 lockdown has accelerated adoption of digital tools in real estate:Experts
Jun 13, 2020 15:28 IST
‘Hope all perceived differences between India, China will be set to rest’: Army chief
Jun 13, 2020 15:29 IST
Lockdown has made my life miserable, says expelled Kerala nun
Jun 13, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.